IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq makes his feelings clear on 'Kohli-Kohli' chants targeted at him

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was involved in a heated exchange with Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli during the LSG vs RCB match in the IPL 2023. Naveen and Kohli had an argument during the match after which Virat also exchanged words with Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir. However, the Afghan pacer didn't stop there and added a photo of RCB's defeat to his Instagram story and wrote, "sweet mangoes" in the caption. After RCB had to face an unfortunate exit from the IPL 2023, the right-arm fast bowler then continued his tirade as he uploaded a sarcastic funny meme video to his Instagram.

'It gives me the passion to play well for my team': Naveen-ul-Haq

Since the argument, Naveen-ul-Haq has been a target of all Virat Kohli fans, and whenever Naveen plays a match for LSG in the IPL he has been teased by the fans as they start chanting Kohli-Kohli during the match. The chants echoed in the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator match also. The Afghan pacer was asked regarding the same to which he replied, "I enjoy. I like everyone in the field to chant his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player's name. It gives me the passion to play well for my team."

"Well, I don't pay attention to outside or outside noise or anything else. I just focus on my cricket and my process. I am not affected by the slogans of the crowd or what anyone says. As a professional player, you have to take it in your own way. Do this one. When you don't do well for your team, the fans are going to give it to you. And when you do well for your team, those same people are going to be chanting your name. basically, it's part of the game", Naveen-ul-Haq added.

If we get to the highlights of the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator match, batting first at the Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians registered a first innings score of 182/8 in which Cameron Green top scored with 44 runs off 23 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with an innings of 33 runs and helped his team reach a competitive first inning at a turning Chepauk track.

Chasing the target, Akash Madhwal derailed the Lucknow Super Giants' batting lineup and picked up a fifer. Madhwal picked up five wickets for just five runs and delivered a match-winning performance. Marcus Stoinis tried to handle the team innings and played a knock of 40 runs but didn't receive any support from the other end. At last, Super Giants lost the match by 81 runs and were eliminated from the tournament.