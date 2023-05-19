IPL 2023: Netizens Cringe Over Female Anchors Playing 'Hot Or Not' On Kohli And Others

A viral clip shot during the live broadcast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match 65 became the talk of the town for cricket fans. On Thursday, the segment aired ahead of the much-anticipated match in Hyderabad, female anchors can be seen playing a game of ‘Hot or not’. In the game, the anchors were shown pictures of cricket superstars like Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, and Shubman Gill, while being asked whether they consider the players hot or not.

As the fans noticed the segment during the live broadcast of IPL 2023 on their televisions, they quickly took to social media to present their reactions. It would be safe to say that most of the fans were miffed at the broadcaster for the segment. Twitter flooded with opinions over the segment, which also involved renowned sports presenter Mayanti Langer as a participant.

Watch: Female anchors play ‘Hot or Not’, get slammed by cricket fans

Reacting to the segment, a Twitter user said, "Just came across the 'Hot or Not' segment aired by Star Sports. Putting up shirtless pictures of players and asking a panel of female journalists to "rate" them according to their LOOKS. Incredibly unprofessional. Imagine if the genders were reversed. Not cool".

At the same time, another user said, "I'm told some cricket telecast revolved around female anchors rating players on whether they're "hot" or "not". I sincerely hope that's not true. Else, it's the pits. Trying to be "cool" has its limits". Here's a look at a few more reactions.

Is this a Cricket related show or what....Starsports u are disgrace#ViratKohli #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/gCygfzX8ga — I am NEGAN (@IamNEGA62524296) May 18, 2023

Yes it is true. Can't connect with cricket — B Sivakumar (@bshivakumar1971) May 18, 2023

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's hundred lifts RCB to an 8-wicket win over SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 188/9 batting first against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen’s 101 off 51 balls. However, it was not much of a challenging target for the visiting side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Virat Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis amassed a 172-run opening stand. Adding to Kohli’s 100 off 63 balls, du Plessis contributed 71 runs off 47 balls, enabling RCB to chase the target of 187 runs in the last over with eight wickets in hand.