IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Posts Shirtless 'thirst Trap' Photo, Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Shubman Gill is the new blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket and with every performance, he is establishing himself and stamping his dominance on the cricketing world. Gill who was predominantly a Test player for India struggled in the initial phase of his career, but come 2023, things have changed for him and he is also one of the players along the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul to have a century against his name across formats. Shubman Gill's increasing popularity can also be measured by the fact that he was recently chosen to voice Pavitr Prabhakar aka the Indian Spiderman in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Gill who is going through a purple patch has also extended his stellar run in the ongoing IPL 2023 and has amassed over 650 runs and is in contention to win the purple cap. In the 14 matches that Gill has played for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, he has scored at an average of 56.67 and has a strike rate of 152.47. Gill also scored consecutive centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was the youngster's heroics against Virat Kohli's RCB that ousted them from the Indian Premier League and helped Mumbai Indians qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Apart from his impeccable batting skills, Gill is also known for his supreme fitness standards, he is agile and athletic in the field and it all boils down to the level of fitness that he has. After the recently concluded GT vs KKR match, Gill set the temperature soaring high with his shirtless picture and labeled it with the caption'Thirst Trap'.

Shubman Gill's latest Twitter post

Here's how the Netizens reacted to Gill's latest post

Am I the only one who noticed that 500rs note 😂 — Trupti Garg  (@garg_trupti) May 22, 2023

Har jagah virat bhai ko competition de rha hai launda. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 22, 2023

Fixed it for Shubman Gill 🤭😍 pic.twitter.com/sCWlxJR6xD — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 22, 2023

Bhai please take care of your mental health ❤️ — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 22, 2023

Be strong 💪🏼 boy, you’re hope of Indian cricket team, avoid these trolls..woh kisi k nai hotey..power to you. — Altamash Iqbal (@altamashi25) May 22, 2023

You already sailed through the Kingfisher. Time to eat the super kings! Go boy! ❤️ — Moneyaar Z (@ManaalManiyar) May 22, 2023

Bhai Yeh Rs. 500 dedo Jo cover me rakhe hai aapne — Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) May 22, 2023

RCB vs GT: As it happened

In the final league match of IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed to win against Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs. Virat Kohli who has been in his best touch scored a century to help RCB register a challenging total considering the batting prowess that Gujarat Titans have. Hardik Pandya's side need 198 runs to win the match. Shubman Gill who has been in a sublime form scored an unbeaten 104 off 52 deliveries and hence led Gujarat's charge and finished the match with a six knocking RCB out of the tournament.