Last Updated:

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Tamannaah, Rashmika & Arijit Mesmerize Cricket Fans

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony latest updates: Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening encounter between CSK and GT, cricket fans are all set to witness the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony ahead of the clash. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will consist of Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh will perform in Ahmedabad. For all the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates stay tuned to the republicworld.com

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

Image: Jio Cinema

pointer
19:08 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's performance
pointer
18:57 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Captains to walk out for toss in a while

The marvelous IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony concluded as Hardik and Dhoni will walk out for the toss at 7:00 PM IST.

pointer
18:53 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Ahmedabad crowd goes berserk as Dhoni takes the stage

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya have joined the BCCI officials on the stage, ahead of the GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 opener.

pointer
18:53 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: BCCI officials take the stage

BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and IPL governing body chairman Arun Dhamal have joined host Mandira Bedi on the stage.

pointer
18:45 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Rashmika leaves crowd in 'Pushpa' fever

Rashmika started off her performance with her hit song 'Saami Saami'.

pointer
18:43 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Tamannaah takes the stage

Tamannaah Bhatia is the next superstar who is entertaining the Ahmedabad crowd.

pointer
18:36 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit's performance ends; Who's next in the lineup?

Arijit Singh's fabulous performance in front of the Ahmedabad crowd has concluded. Stay tuned to know who is the next star to set the stage on fire.

pointer
18:30 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit's mesmerizing performance in Ahmedabad; Watch
pointer
18:06 IST, March 31st 2023
Arijit Singh opens proceedings at IPL 2023

Arijit Singh opens proceedings for IPL 2023 opening ceremony. He is performing live at Narendra Modi Stadium.  

pointer
17:56 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL Opening Ceremony: Arijit, Rashmika and Tamannaah set to entertain cricket fans
pointer
17:47 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Where can fans watch the event live?

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While fans can follow the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the event, fans can also catch the live streaming on Jio Cinema. Fans can also tune in to the live broadcast on Star Sports Network on their TVs.

pointer
17:25 IST, March 31st 2023
Ravi Kishan all set for IPL 2023 opening ceremony

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan is all set for IPL 2023. He is a part of the Bhojpuri commentary panel on Jio Cinema.
 

pointer
17:14 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Arijit Singh's performance gets leaked

A video Arijit Singh practicing his performance ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony is currently making rounds on social media.

 

pointer
17:03 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony kicks off in less than an hour

The Indian Premier League 2023 opening ceremony is slated to kick off at 6 PM IST.

pointer
16:49 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: What to expect from IPL 2023 opening ceremony 2023?

We have previously seen the likes of Pitbull, Akon, Shriya Saran, and Katrina Kaif perform at the IPL Opening Ceremony over the years, and give  stellar performances. We can expect the same from the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony. 

pointer
16:28 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Why did Rohit Sharma miss the captain's group photoshoot?

Ahead of the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, a captain's meet took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium with all the team captains present except Rohit Sharma. According to a report Rohit was unwell and was not able to travel to Ahmedabad. 

pointer
16:07 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL Opening Ceremony: Dhoni and Kohli are Tamannaah's favorite players

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are her favorite cricketers. Tamannaah ahead of her performance said on Twitter, “When I watch, I watch like I get very involved and very invested. Dhoni is everyone's favorite and I am no different. And Virat. I think these two are my favorites". Tamannahh said. 

"Performing on stage is something I have enjoyed since I started my career. But I feel like every time you perform on stage, it is very exhilarating and it's almost like this nervous energy that is inevitable. But just performing for the IPL and in 2023 where there's been so much, the pandemic, its been a hard two years for everyone, and getting the opportunity to perform with Arijit, Rashmika is something I am looking forward to", Tamannahh said. 

pointer
16:07 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika excited ahead of her performance

Actress Rashmika Mandanna seems to be very excited ahead of her performance at the event. Rashmika said ahead of the opening ceremony to IPL's media team. 

"So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!. Generally when I watch a match, I get too anxious. I have my emotions up and down. So I try to just look at the results of it. Of course, Dhoni sir and Virat sir. All of our players who are at top-notch", Rashmika said. 

pointer
15:57 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: IPL Opening Ceremony to kickstart at 06:00 PM

IPL Opening Ceremony is all set to kickstart at 06:00 PM ahead of the CSK vs GT clash.

pointer
15:57 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Arijit Singh also set to perform at the event

Apart from Tamannaah and Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh is also set to perform at the event.

pointer
15:57 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL Opening Ceremony: Tamannnah and Rashmika start preparations for the opening ceremony

Ahead of the opening clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannnah have begun their preparations for the opening ceremony. 

pointer
15:57 IST, March 31st 2023
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika-Tamannaah to perform in front of the fans

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Bollywood stars including Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah are all set to perform in front of the fans.

COMMENT