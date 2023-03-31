IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Tamannaah, Rashmika & Arijit Mesmerize Cricket Fans

Quick links:
Image: Jio Cinema
𝘿𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on 🔥🔥 with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
The marvelous IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony concluded as Hardik and Dhoni will walk out for the toss at 7:00 PM IST.
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya have joined the BCCI officials on the stage, ahead of the GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 opener.
BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and IPL governing body chairman Arun Dhamal have joined host Mandira Bedi on the stage.
Rashmika started off her performance with her hit song 'Saami Saami'.
Tamannaah Bhatia is the next superstar who is entertaining the Ahmedabad crowd.
Arijit Singh's fabulous performance in front of the Ahmedabad crowd has concluded. Stay tuned to know who is the next star to set the stage on fire.
𝙈𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings 🎶🎶@arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW
Arijit Singh opens proceedings for IPL 2023 opening ceremony. He is performing live at Narendra Modi Stadium.
The biggest stage is ALMOST set 🎤— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2023
In 2 hours, you'll see 3 blockbuster artists perform - @arijitsingh , @tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika !
Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 5 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/5ryyc9dyZF
The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While fans can follow the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the event, fans can also catch the live streaming on Jio Cinema. Fans can also tune in to the live broadcast on Star Sports Network on their TVs.
Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan is all set for IPL 2023. He is a part of the Bhojpuri commentary panel on Jio Cinema.
रउआ लोग के खातिर @ravikishann लेके आइल बाड़न खास संदेस, ज़रूर सुनल जाई अउरी देखल जाई #IPLonJioCinema#TATAIPL2023 starts 👉🏻 March 31 from 5PM LIVE on #JioCinema#TATAIPL #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/Ts8sCYjDXL— JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2023
A video Arijit Singh practicing his performance ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony is currently making rounds on social media.
Arijit Singh rehearsal for IPL Opening Ceremony 2023#ArijitSingh #iplopeningceremony #IPL2023OpeningCeremony #IPLonJioCinema #IPLonStar #GTvCSK #GTvsCSK #HardikPandya #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/D6XM75liGA— Shivam शिवम (@shivamsport) March 31, 2023
The Indian Premier League 2023 opening ceremony is slated to kick off at 6 PM IST.
We have previously seen the likes of Pitbull, Akon, Shriya Saran, and Katrina Kaif perform at the IPL Opening Ceremony over the years, and give stellar performances. We can expect the same from the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.
Ahead of the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, a captain's meet took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium with all the team captains present except Rohit Sharma. According to a report Rohit was unwell and was not able to travel to Ahmedabad.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 #𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
Home & away challenge, interesting new additions and the return of packed crowds 🙌🏻
Hear from the captains ahead of an incredible season 👏🏻👏🏻 - By @Moulinparikh
WATCH the Full Video 🎥🔽 https://t.co/BaDKExCWP1 pic.twitter.com/jUeTXNnrzU
Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are her favorite cricketers. Tamannaah ahead of her performance said on Twitter, “When I watch, I watch like I get very involved and very invested. Dhoni is everyone's favorite and I am no different. And Virat. I think these two are my favorites". Tamannahh said.
"Performing on stage is something I have enjoyed since I started my career. But I feel like every time you perform on stage, it is very exhilarating and it's almost like this nervous energy that is inevitable. But just performing for the IPL and in 2023 where there's been so much, the pandemic, its been a hard two years for everyone, and getting the opportunity to perform with Arijit, Rashmika is something I am looking forward to", Tamannahh said.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna seems to be very excited ahead of her performance at the event. Rashmika said ahead of the opening ceremony to IPL's media team.
"So, I have always wanted to go and witness a match, but I never got the opportunity. But today, I am going to be performing in the opening ceremony. So I am like, made it!. Generally when I watch a match, I get too anxious. I have my emotions up and down. So I try to just look at the results of it. Of course, Dhoni sir and Virat sir. All of our players who are at top-notch", Rashmika said.
IPL Opening Ceremony is all set to kickstart at 06:00 PM ahead of the CSK vs GT clash.
Apart from Tamannaah and Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh is also set to perform at the event.
Ahead of the opening clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannnah have begun their preparations for the opening ceremony.
Lights 💡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023
Camera 📸
Action 🔜⏳@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️🎇 pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0
Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Bollywood stars including Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah are all set to perform in front of the fans.