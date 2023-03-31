IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Tamannaah, Rashmika & Arijit Mesmerize Cricket Fans

Ahead of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are her favorite cricketers. Tamannaah ahead of her performance said on Twitter, “When I watch, I watch like I get very involved and very invested. Dhoni is everyone's favorite and I am no different. And Virat. I think these two are my favorites". Tamannahh said.

"Performing on stage is something I have enjoyed since I started my career. But I feel like every time you perform on stage, it is very exhilarating and it's almost like this nervous energy that is inevitable. But just performing for the IPL and in 2023 where there's been so much, the pandemic, its been a hard two years for everyone, and getting the opportunity to perform with Arijit, Rashmika is something I am looking forward to", Tamannahh said.