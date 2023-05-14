IPL 2023 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings: Rashid Khan, Faf Du Plessis Hold The Honors

Saturday, May 13 witnessed another high-octane doubleheader in the Indian Premier League 2023. While the day started with Lucknow Super Giants defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in the second matchup. However, the performances on Saturday didn’t make many changes to the IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings

Updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader

Heading into another doubleheader on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap standings with 576 runs in 11 games. He is followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who sits at second, having scored just 1 run less the Faf. Suryakumar Yadav is third in the leaderboard with 479 runs in 12 games.

Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader

At the same time, Rashid Khan leads the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 23 wickets in 12 games, courtesy of his brilliant show against Mumbai Indians, The all-time leading wicket-taker of IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal is second in the standings with 21 wickets in 12 games. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla stands tall at third in the list with 19 scalps in 12 games. Alongside Chawla, Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami, and Chennai Super Kings’ Tushar Deshpande have also grabbed 19 wickets each so far.



Sunday, May 14 will see another exciting doubleheader as RCB clash against Rajasthan Royals in Match 60 of IPL 2023, before CSK host Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. This comes a day after Delhi Capitals became the first team to officially get knocked out of the race for the Playoff berths. A loss against CSK on Sunday will also be curtains for KKR.

It is worth noting that as of Sunday morning, GT lead the IPL 2023 points table with 16 points. CSK are second with 15 points, followed by MI with 14 points. At the same time, LSG are placed at fourth with 13 points.

RR and PBKS are level on points, with 12 each to their credit. RCB and KKR have both scored 10 points each so far. On the other hand, SRH and DC are placed 9th and 10th respectively with eight points.