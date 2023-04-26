IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap standings: CSK on top, GT rise after beating MI

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans thrashed Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2023, and have jumped to the second spot after the win. Shubman Gill was the star of the Titans' batting and came up with a half-century in 34 balls. David Miller and Abhinav Manohar also gave the finishing push to the teams' innings and helped their team reach a score of 207/6.

Chasing the target Mumbai Indians batting never got going and at the end of the 20 overs they were just able to 152/9. The MI opening lineup failed badly and skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were dismissed for scores of 2 and 13 runs respectively. Cameron Green played a cameo of 33 runs off 26 balls but soon was dismissed by Noor Ahmad. Tim David who plays the role of finisher was also dismissed for a duck. Nehal Wadhera came up with a knock of 40 runs off just 21 balls and batted with a strike of 190.

IPL Points Table: Titans move to second spot after MI vs GT match

After thrashing Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have moved to the second spot in the updated points table with 10 points from seven matches. Chennai Super Kings are still at the top spot with 10 points from seven games but also have a healthy net run rate than the Titans. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants stand at the third and fourth spot respectively with four wins from seven matches each.

IPL 2023: Updated Orange Cap Standings

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis leads the orange cap standings with 405 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 165.30. Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is in the second spot and has 314 runs at a strike rate of 143.37 from seven matches he has played. Delhi Capitals led by David Warner stands in third place and has 306 at a strike rate of 119.53 from seven matches. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are at the fourth and fifth spot with 284 and 279 from seven games respectively.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Purple Cap Standings

Gujarat Titans bowler Rashid Khan leads the purple cap standings and has 14 wickets from seven games. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mohammed Siraj follows in second place and has 13 wickets out of seven matches. Punjab Kings left pacer Arshdeep Singh stands in third place with 13 wickets from seven matches. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande share the fourth and the fifth spot with 12 wickets a piece from seven games.