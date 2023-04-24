IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: CSK goes top of the table

CSK vs KKR: The IPL 2023 Points Table experienced a change in picture after Sunday's doubleheader. On the day, high-scoring battles took place, which concluded in RCB getting the better of RR in an all-royal encounter and CSK registering a comfortable win over KKR. The latter result produced a new table topper.

In the RCB vs RR matchup, Virat Kohli once again led Royal Challengers Bangalore, and once again lost the toss. Batting first, RCB suffered a major blow on the first ball as Trent Boult's incoming ball trapped the captain in front for an LBW. With Kohli gone, Shahbaz also fell after a couple of overs. At 12/2, RCB was in some sort of trouble but did not panic rather Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell launched a counter-attack. Runs were flowing all over the park and a total past 200 was well within sight. At the score of 139, Du Plessis was found short of his crease and got out after adding 62 runs on the board. Faf's wicket initiated a collapse as wickets tumbled and RCB ended with 189/9 after 20 overs.

Chasing 190, Rajasthan Royals witnessed an identical start as Jos Buttler got out without troubling the scoreboard. However, Young Turks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Paddikkal took the initiative to take the ship forward. The duo added 98 runs for the second wicket. At 99/2, RR captain Sanju Samson walked into the middle. Target was within reach as 8 overs were still to go. However, the Royals kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and thus finished 7 runs short.

In the day's second match, Chennai Super Kings squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first Chennai Super Kings yet again posted a huge total on the board, this time though it was the highest in this year's IPL. A brilliant batting display by the top 4- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube- in the CSK's batting line-up took the total to a monumental 235.

In reply, KKR fell off the track early as openers Sunil Narine and Narayan Jagadeeshan went after just 1-run was put on the board. At the 46-run mark, KKR lost Venkatesh Iyer and from there it was all about staying in the match. Jason Roy and Rinku Singh were the only shining light in KKR's innings, however their 50+ scores could not bring KKR close to the CSK total. In the end, Super Kings got the victory by 49 runs. Ajinkya Rahane became the player of the match for his 71 off 29 balls.

IPL 2023 Points Table: CSK tops the chart after win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings displaced RR from the top to become the new leader. Here's the updated IPL Points Table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

Following another sublime innings from the bat, Faf du Plessis has currently cemented his place at the top. Here's the updated picture of the IPL 2023 orange Cap. Know the top 5 run-getters.

Mohammad Siraj gets to the top in the Purple Cap race after RCB vs RR. Following him is Arshdeep Singh, and then comes Chahal. Here are the updated standings of the purple cap race.

The Indian Premier League action is set to continue. Today in match number 34, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.