IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Standings: DC remains at the bottom

The IPL 2023 Points Table witnessed a slight change after Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad embroiled in a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Monday. The match saw SRH coming out 7 runs short of the target set by DC. For his all-round performance, Axar Patel was adjudged as the man of the match.

Batting first Delhi Capitals got off to a disastrous start as Phil Salt held out in the first over itself. Following that, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner brought some stability but the partnership could not breach the score of 39 runs. Both Marsh and Warner fell within 18 runs, leading to a collapse. At 62 for 5, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel got together. They took the score past 100 and built a 69 run-stand to put DC within the range of a respectable total. At the end of 20 overs, DC put on 144 on the board.

In reply, SRH got a solid start as Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook cautiously took Sunrisers past the 30-run mark. Brook was the first one to fall from the SRH lineup. Following that, Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal continued at a steady pace. At the score of 69, Agarwal got out and not scoring quick runs in the powerplay, and in the overs after, began to take a toll on Hyderabad's batsmen. Wickets began to tumble and soon Sunrisers Hyderabad were reeling at 85 for 5. With 60 to get in the last 6, the equation started to turn in Delhi's favor. However, Heinrich Klassen and Washington Sundar kept the side in the hunt. Both batsmen almost got the team home but Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar relentlessly hit their spots to give DC its second consecutive win. The Capitals won the match by 7 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Despite the win DC remains at bottom

With the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals have picked a similar wavelength with SRH, but because of the superior net run rate, there is no swap in the standings. Here's the updated points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Who is at the top in the Orange Cap race?

Faf du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race. Devon Conway is on 2nd and David Warner is closing in on him with 306 runs. Here's the updated picture of the Orange Cap standings.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Who is the leading wicket-taker after DC vs SRH match 34?

Mohammed Siraj is the leader in the Purple Cap race. Arshdeep Singh is on second and Chahal on 3rd. Here's the updated status of Purple Cap.

The Indian Premier League action will continue. Today a much-anticipated contest between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will take place. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.

