IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings As CSK Storm Into Playoffs With 77-run Win Vs DC

Four-time Indian Premier League champs Chennai Super Kings sealed their spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs with their 77-run win over Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday. CSK scored 223/2 in the first innings courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 79 off 50, alongside Devon Conway’s 87 off 52, while Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja also made noteworthy contributions. DC was then restricted to 146/9 in the second innings as the Men In Yellow gained two crucial points.

How can CSK qualify for Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 playoffs?

It is worth noting that CSK has failed to make it to the IPL Playoffs only twice in the history of the tournament. Barring the 2020, 2022, 2016, and 2017 seasons when they were banned, Chennai has made it to the playoffs every single year. Having said that, here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights: MS Dhoni & Co. Win By 77 Runs, Seal IPL 2023 Playoffs Spot

Updated IPL 2023 points table after CSK clinch IPL 2023 Playoffs spot

Chennai Super Kings reached 17 points in the standings after winning their last league game of the season. While they sealed their spot in the IPL 2023 Playoffs, their ultimate position would be clear after the KKR vs LSG, IPL Match 68 in Eden Gardens. LSG can reach on the level with CSK with 17 points if they beat KKR on Saturday.

ALSO READ | KKR Vs LSG Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt To Field

How can LSG spoil CSK's bid to advance into the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 Playoffs?

If LSG loses, CSK would finish second in the standings and will head into the Qualifier 1 of the playoffs. However, if they return with a significant win, they can challenge the MS Dhoni-led side for a second-place finish. In order to do so, LSG would have to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by a significant margin, as CSK now has a net run rate of 0.652.