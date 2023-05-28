IPL 2023 Prize Money: Know How Cash Rewards Have Changed From IPL 2008?

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are all set for their final push to complete a successful title defense in the Indian Premier League. However, they face a challenge from four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, who have looked to be in their best form. As the CSK vs GT final takes place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the winners of the much-anticipated clash will take home a whopping INR 20 crore.

Fans will be intrigued on knowing the difference in prize money in 2023 compared to what the winners of the inaugural IPL season in 2008 received. The IPL, arguably the biggest T20 league in the world currently, started in 2008 in an attempt to bring the best out of Indian cricket. The league has managed to become one of the most-watched cricket leagues across the globe since then.

How much prize money was awarded in the inaugural IPL season in 2008?

In the first-ever season of IPL, Rajasthan Royals won INR 4.8 crore for lifting the title after beating Chennai Super Kings, while Deccan Chargers also received the same amount in 2009. But IPL's exponential rise over the years has also been factored in by the BCCI as they have maneuvered the prize money according to the growth of the competition. In IPL 2023, alongside the winner receiving INR 20 crore this year, the runner-up will take home INR 13 crore while teams finishing third and fourth will receive 7 and 6.5 crore respectively.

Both Orange Cup and Purple Cup leaders will be awarded 15 lakhs each while the Emerging Player of the tournament will receive a cash prize of 20 lakhs. The most valuable player of the season will also be rewarded with a cheque of 12 lakhs. It will be exciting to see if Hardik Pandya leads Gujarat Titans to a successful title defense or MS Dhoni lifts the trophy for CSK, in what could be his final match before retirement.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu