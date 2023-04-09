IPL 2023: R Ashwin shouts at on field umpire during RR vs DC, video goes viral

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin, who is not known for being animated on the field, showcased a rather uncharacteristic demeanor on the field on Saturday. The spinner was apparently in disagreement with the match umpire over a call made by him and was seen giving the official an earful. Ashwin graced the field for the IPL 2023 match 11 played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The Royals won the match by 57 runs.

While Rajasthan Royals was inching towards victory, the wicket of David Warner would have been proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The wicket appeared to come in the 17th over but with Yashasvi Jaiswal claiming the watch while standing outside of the 30-yard circle, the umpire found the dismissal illegitimate and in turn awarded a no-ball to DC. While the reentry to crease or a free hit could not change the result of the match but it did bring an unexpected reaction from Ashwin. After the over, R Ashwin went to the umpire and was seen shouting at the official. The act was caught on camera and soon it got spread on social media. No visuals are currently available of the incident.

RR vs DC: IPL 2023 match 11

Coming into the match at the back of two losses, Delhi Capitals wanted a respite, however, Rajasthan Royals' openers had other ideas, as they took the attack to the DC bowlers and helped the team put a huge total on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added a blistering 92 for the first wicket, and following the wicket of Jaiswal, Jos continued to boss the game. He scored 79 runs off 51 balls. Chasing 200 runs, the Capitals got off to the worst possible start as they lost Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in the first over on consecutive deliveries. At 0-2, DC captain David Warner started to anchor the innings but with little support from the other end it was too big a task for the Capitals, and in the end, their innings succumbed at 142. This was Delhi Capitals third consecutive loss in IPL 2023 and