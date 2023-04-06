Last Updated:

IPL 2023: R. Ashwin Trolled After He Tries To Mankad Shikhar Dhawan, Barmy Army Joins In

During Ashwin's spell, Dhawan appeared to make an attempt to leave his crease at the non-striker end and the off-spinner stopped his run-up to caution him.

IPL 2023
 
Written By
Anirban Sarkar
PBKS vs RR

Image: IPL/BCCI


Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals might have lost their match against Punjab Kings but they left no stone unturned to fight till the last breath. Despite the heroic efforts of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel, Punjab had the last laugh as they recorded their second victory on a trot in the 16th IPL. During that match, Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a controversial incident with PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Barmy Army reacted to R Ashwin Mankad incident

During Ashwin's spell, Dhawan appeared to make an attempt to leave his crease at the non-striker end and the off-spinner stopped his run-up to caution the player. This is not the first time Ashwin got indulged in such an incident as in the past top something to the line of this has happened. 

It took social media by storm and the England fan group Barmy Army triggered it by posting a photo of it on Twitter. 

The post erupted with reactions as netizens have provided their verdict on it.

 

