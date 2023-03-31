IPL 2023: Rain To Have Impact On Day 2? Here's Weather Report For PBKS Vs KKR & LSG Vs DC

The Indian Premier League 2023 season all set to kick off in grand fashion with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. Cricket fans are certainly up for a treat this weekend as defending champions Gujarat Titans will go up against the MS Dhoni-led four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. However, fans might also be up for heartbreak as rain is expected to play a spoilsport in the first few games of the season.

As per weather.com, the GT vs CSK season opener at Ahmedabad is expected not to be affected by rain, despite receiving showers on Thursday. However, Match no. 2 and 3 of the season run a high risk of getting spoiled due to showers. Ahead of the Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni, IPL 2023 season opener, check out the weather prediction for Day 2 of the tournament.

IPL 2023 Weather forecast: Will rain play a spoilsport during PBKS vs KKR on Day 2?

As reported by weather.com, match no. 2 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders runs a high risk of getting spoiled by rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rains and thunderstorms across the state of Punjab till Saturday. There is a 40 to 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms in Mohali during the game on April 1, with the temperature expected to be in the lower 20s.

IPL 2023 Weather forecast: Will rain play a spoilsport during LSG vs DC on Day 2?

The bad weather around Punjab is set to affect match no. 3 of the season, which will be played between the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants and two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The game, scheduled to be played at the Ekana Sports City is also running a genuine risk of getting halted by rain. A partly cloudy sky is expected to cover Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar locality on Saturday evening with a 10-20% chance of precipitation.

The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees celsius, while it might feel much hotter due to humidity being at 90%. This is will be the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. While the PBKS vs KKR match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST in Mohali, the LSG vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.