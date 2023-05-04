'He Has A Long Way To Go': Kumar Sangakkara Hails India Youngster As Superstar In Making

Rajasthan Royals are playing superb cricket in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won five out of nine games thus far in the season and have 10 points to their name. Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked fourth on the IPL 2023 points table, right behind Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan's domination in the league can be attributed to the performances of star players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, R Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Jaiswal in particular has been in phenomenal form with the bat as he already scored 428 runs in 9 games at an average of 47.56 and strike rate of 159.70.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored three fifties and one century for Rajasthan in the ongoing season so far. Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara has heaped praise on Jaiswal. Sangakkara said that Jaiswal has a long way to go both in the league and international cricket for India. Sangakkara stated that Jaiswal needs to keep knocking on the selectors' doors.

"Yash has a long way to go not just with us, but also internationally. He needs to keep knocking on (selectors') door," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal smashes maiden IPL century

Jaiswal recently smashed his maiden IPL century during a game between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Until a few years ago, Jaiswal used to sell roadside pani-puri in the same city to make ends meet. Jaiswal is one of the many Indian cricketers who have risen to the top from nowhere.

After Jaiswal scored his first-ever IPL century, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson lauded the youngster, saying that he is very happy for him personally. Despite Jaiswal century in the match, the Jaipur-based franchise lost the match as Mumbai Indians managed to chase down the huge total in front of their home crowd.

"Unluckily, Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but very happy for him personally. I was expecting something special from Jaiswal. He scored 70-odd in the last game we always thought it is round the corner," Sanju Samson said after the match.

