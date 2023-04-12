IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Post Special Tribute For Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: MS Dhoni's CSK will lock horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium aka the Chepauk. This match will be a momentous occasion for Dhoni, as he is on the cusp of breaking yet another record. Dhoni is all set to become the first captain to lead an IPL team in 200 matches. It's worth noting that although Dhoni has already captained IPL teams 213 times, this includes the matches that he led for the Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016.

Ahead of the encounter, Rajasthan Royals' social media team uploaded a heart-touching video, where players can be seen paying their tributes to MS Dhoni. The video shows Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and other stars of the team sharing their experiences of playing in the IPL with Dhoni. "Respect for Thala. And ready for his challenge," RR wrote in the caption of the post. The video has garnered nearly 5,000 views since being shared an hour ago.

Respect for Thala. And ready for his challenge. 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/tT5JsCe1hw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2023

The hosts led by MS Dhoni are coming off two consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians respectively. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals won their last match convincingly against Delhi Capitals and would like to continue with their momentum.

Chennai Super Kings

Probable bat-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, 11 Tushar Deshpande.

Probable bowl-first XI: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Simarjeet Singh, 11 Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals

Probable bat-first XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable bowl-first XI: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Sanju Samson (captain, wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder, 7 R Ashwin, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Sandeep Sharma/KM Asif.

