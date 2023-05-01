IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Maiden 100

Young Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a brilliant 124 off 62 balls and also became the player to hit the highest score in the history of the Indian Premier League. However, the ton went in vain as the Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in match 42 of the IPL 2023. It was Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tim David who took their team home and handed over the Royals' fourth loss of the season. RR captain Sanju Samson however didn't seem surprised with the way Jaiswal played and always knew that there is a century coming around the corner.

'Thought it is round the corner': Sanju Samson

"Unluckily, Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but very happy for him personally. I was expecting something special from Jaiswal. He scored 70-odd in the last game we always thought it is round the corner", Sanju Samson said after the match.

After Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth defeat in the IPL 2023, Sanju Samson said that his team has been playing good cricket throughout the tournament and the team will keep their focus on the process. "The way we have been playing either we have won or we have come close. Results do come here and there. We will keep focusing on the process. We will keep focus on the controllable. We will keep fighting hard", Samson said.

Coming back to the match, batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Rajasthan Royals posted a gigantic score of 212/7 courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton and the young lad single-handedly took the team past 200. Other than Yashasvi no other batsman was able to stay at the crease for long and were dismissed cheaply.

Chasing the target Mumbai Indians lost skipper Rohit Sharma early and was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma for three. Ishan Kishan also was not able to do much and departed for a score of 28 off 23 balls but before getting out he had added 62 runs with Cameron Green from just 38 balls for the second wicket.

After Green got dismissed Suryakumar Yadav started playing the anchor's role in the MI chase and added 51 runs with Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket. After Surya got dismissed Mumbai Indians needed 57 runs off the last four overs with a required run rate of 14.25. Tim David arrived and blew the RR bowlers away in his storm by hitting 45 runs in just 14 balls at a strike rate of 321.14 and his innings included two fours and five sixes.