Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri opened up on the on-field scuffle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that took the cricketing world by storm last week. As Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in Match 43 of Indian Premier League 2023, chaos ensued at Ekana Sports City after the match. Putting out his reaction to the scuffle, Shastri explained how legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are extremely professional

“After the sequence of events last week, someone like a Kohli, someone like a Dhoni...Dhoni knows, he's a pro, that there is a camera on you and that is because you guys deserve it after what you guys contributed to the game. There will a camera on you, like there was on Sachin Tendulkar,” Ravi Shastri said.

ALSO READ | WATCH | This Is The Moment When The Fight Started Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir

“Remember once the game is over, the camera is on you all the time until you get into that dressing room. You need to be careful, it's like you are flagged off. If you have that in your mindset...camera, and once the game is over, you will be fine. You can get a lot of brownie points using that camera,” the former Indian head coach added.

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight in IPL: Explained

Things started getting heated between both teams in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first encounter with LSG in IPL 2023, where the visitors clinched a final ball thriller in Bengaluru. Cut to their second encounter on May 1, Virat Kohli was seen being animated throughout the game, with his celebrations and reactions to wickets. He was then involved in a mid-pitch staredown and verbal exchange with Afghanistan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq.

ALSO READ | MI Vs RCB IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Will It Be King Kohli's Evening?

As the match concluded, the camera caught the Afghan youngster shrugging off Kohli’s hand as the players from both sides shook hands. This prompted Kohli to react strongly before their teammates got involved. Subsequently, Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayers was seen directing a few words at the former RCB captain, before the former was pulled away by Gautam Gambhir.

While the two-time IPL-winning captain walked away with Mayers, he turned back and animatedly expressed his dissatisfaction towards Kohli. At this point, Kohli was accompanied by KL Rahul and attempted to approach the Lucknow Super Giants' mentor to clarify the situation. However, the former Indian cricketer lost his temper and maintained his aggressive stance. Teammates eventually intervened and separated the individuals involved.