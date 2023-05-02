'Put An End To It': Former India Player Offers To Mediate Between Gambhir And Kohli

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's verbal altercation with Gautam Gambhir took the cricket world by storm as it has been the most talked about event since Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. In the aftermath of the incident, both the players have been fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri now provided his view on the incident.

Virat also had heated arguments with the likes of Kyle Mayers and Naveen-ul-Haq as other players had to intervene to calm both the players from their respective franchises. Virat and Gambhir have had their issues in the past in IPL but this time it looked pretty aggravated as they exchanged words.

Ravi Shastri offered to mediate between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after verbal altercation. Virat Kohli also appeared to make LSG skipper KL Rahul understand the whole thing as the two were seen having an animated discussion after the incident for a brief period once the RCB vs LSG match concluded

Shastri who also happened to have coached Virat in the past, while speaking to Star Sports said:

I think the penny will drop in a day or two and they will realise that this could have been handled lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all. Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don't want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it (mediate between the two stars), so be it.

LSG vs RCB Playing XIs

LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood