IPL 2023: It hasn't been smooth sailing for Mumbai Indians as the five-time champions are juggling with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma's personal display hasn't matched his team's performance as the opener has been scoring runs at an awful average of 18.40. The Indian skipper needs to start firing if his side is to seal a top-four place in this season.

Mumbai were thumped by a superior Chennai Super Kings at their home ground in the last IPL match as MS Dhoni's side outsmarted them in every department. Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri provided honest feedback on Rohit's captaincy this campaign. In an interaction with EspnCricinfo, Shastri claimed Rohit's individual performance might have affected his leadership skills this time around.

Ravi Shastri provided an honest assesment of Rohit Sharma's captaincy this season

Shastri said, "As a captain, more important is that your performances come into play. If you start getting on a purple patch where you are scoring runs, the job as a captain becomes much easier. The body language on the field changes, that energy on the field is different. It's totally different. As opposed to when you not getting runs, you can go flat - no matter who you are.

"Plus, the resources you had 2-3 years ago, aren't quite the same, then comes the challenge, how do you get going? How do you motivate that bunch? How do you create a combination? How do you see who is the best in that lot to fit in and deliver at a certain stage of the game? So the challenges as a captain might have doubled for him."

Read More: KKR vs PBKS Today IPL Match Live Score

He further added, "The work as a captain would have doubled as opposed to two years ago. Where everything was nice, go out there and do the job. Having said that, you still have to captain a side. Which you did brilliantly. It's harder. The stage of his career, and the kind of team that they have.

"The same team could be a terrific team. In a year's time or 2 years' time. Once they start getting together, but to get that right mix, that's the job of the captain."

Mumbai are set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must win game at Wankhede Stadium.