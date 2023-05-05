Ravi Shastri Names Winners Of IPL 2023: 'There Is Consistency & Flexibility In This Team'

Rajasthan Royals will be up against the Gujarat Titans in a match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous matches and will look to get back to winning ways. As the Sanju Samson-led side will be playing for the first time against GT in Jaipur, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hailed Samson's captaincy skills he has shown so far in the IPL 2023.

Ravi Shastri who is a part of the experts panel on the Star Sports Network praised Sanju Samson and believes that he has matured a lot. Shastri also was impressed seeing the way Samson uses his spin trio of Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, and R Ashwin.

'Sanju Samson has matured as a captain': Ravi Shastri

“Sanju Samson has matured as a captain. He uses his spinners very well. Only a good captain can play with three spinners and use them smartly", Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

Ravi Shastri also backed defending champions Gujarat Titans to win the IPL 2023 due to the balance and the way the team has been performing as a unit. “Looking at the current form and team standings, I believe that Gujarat will win the trophy. There is consistency and flexibility in this team and there are seven-eight players who are performing consistently. The players in this Gujarat side complement each other", Ravi Shastri said.

RR vs GT IPL 2023: Match Preview

Coming back to the RR vs GT IPL 2023 match, both the teams are coming off losses from their last match and will hope to return back to winning ways. The opening is the key to success for both teams and the openers of both teams have delivered for them on many occasions. The bowling of both teams is equally balanced and both sides have match-winning leg spinners like Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Gujarat Titans however will have a slight edge before walking into the match as in the four matches played against the Rajasthan Royals they have been able to win three of them which also includes the IPL 2022 final. However, RR was able to defeat GT in the first clash in IPL 2023 and now the Titans will be looking to avenge the previous defeat.