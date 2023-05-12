'If Selectors Don't Pick Him Now, Don't Know What Else They Are Looking For': Ravi Shastri

The Indian Premier League 2023 has produced a lot of young talents like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prabhsimran Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and many more. Yashasvi and Rinku have impressed the most with their performances and have also started knocking on the doors of the Indian selectors. While praising both young players, former India coach Ravi Shastri believes they should be given more opportunities before the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

'Selectors should focus on giving maximum opportunities to youngsters...': Ravi Shastri

Speaking to Star Sports, Ravi Shastri mentioned, "If Team India is focussing on the ODI World Cup, the selectors should focus on giving maximum opportunities to youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh. These players should be fast-tracked and selected for next year's T20I in West Indies. Can be groomed for the World Cup. If the selectors don't pick him now, I don't know what else they are looking for."

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh's performance so far in IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck the record of making the fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League and hit a fifty against the Kolkata Knight Riders in just 13 balls. Yashasvi played a knock off an unbeaten 98 runs off just 47 balls which had 13 fours and five sixes.

KKR batsman Rinku Singh also left a lasting impression through his performance. He helped the team win an almost-lost match against Gujarat Titans by knocking five sixes off Yash Dayal’s bowling in the final over. Rinku has also finished a lot of matches for the Knight Riders by coming down the order and also has proved is worth getting a place in the Indian cricket team.

In terms of Yashasvi Jaiswal, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was a part of the discussion on Star Sports, complimented Jaiswal and said the Indian batsman has not only been shining in the Indian Premier League but also in domestic cricket.

'He seems to be breaking through with his consistent performances': Harbhajan Singh

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is not only knocking on the doors of the Indian cricket team, he seems to be breaking through with his consistent performances. He has taken his great form from domestic cricket into the IPL. What a talent he is! Indian future Cricket is in good hands", Harbhajan Singh said.