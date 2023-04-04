IPL 2023: RCB Star Ruled Out Of Whole Indian Premier League Season Due To Injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. Rajat Patidar will not take part in IPL 2023. RCB wish Rajat Patidar a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process.

Rajat Patidar out of IPL 2023

'Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet," RCB said in a statement.

The RCB coaches and management haven't decided to name a replacement for the player yet. They are focused on helping Rajat to recover and get back on field.