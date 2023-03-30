IPL 2023: RCB Sustain Another Injury Blow Ahead Of Crucial Clash With Rohit Sharma's MI

IPL 2023: Former skipper Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will kickstart their Indian Premier league journey with a game against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on 2nd March, 2023 at the M. Chinnaswmy Stadium. RCB will rely heavily on Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis and the duo will try to build momentum from the start. The southern giants haven't added a single IPL title to their trophy cabinet since the inception of the Indian Premier League back in 2008.

RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stages of IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt a severe blow as Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out for the initial phase of cash-rich league but there are chances that the fast bowler will appear for the side later in the IPL. Persistent injury issues have been a major concern for Hazlewood and the 32-year-old is now expected to miss an elongated part of the marquee tournament.

Hazlewood wasn't a part of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and an Achilles problem has been hurting him very badly. The Aussie hasn't travelled to India where his team is busy preparing for the upcoming season as he will consult specialists before flying to India. Keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup the bowler perhaps is taking his time. However, back in February the player reiterated he does enjoy the T20 format but Test remains his priority.

Josh Hazlewood while speaking to the Australian media said:

As fun as T20 is and as lucrative as it is, I find it still plays second fiddle to Test cricket. This series, Ashes series, home summers are what you play cricket for. I don't think that will ever change. I've chatted with guys at Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW … to get a plan together (to manage his body). It's probably about short-term loss versus long-term gain a lot of the time. You've got a T20 World Cup or an IPL or a one-day series, it's about still ticking those boxes off the field to be ready to go for a Test series.It might hurt that particular series, or you might not be 100 per cent but in the long term you might be better placed for an Ashes or a home Test summer. It's just about summing up what's right and how much you can do.

Josh Hazlewood who made his IPL debut in 2020 for Chennai Super Kings has played 24 matches and has picked 32 wickets so far in his short IPL career.