IPL 2023 Records: RCB Might Face A Tough Time During KKR's Homecoming To Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Match no. 9 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season will mark the homecoming for Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium, after a period of 1438 days. The Nitish Rana-led KKR will play their first match on home soil on Thursday against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams head into the match with contrasting results in their respective campaign openers.

KKR suffered a seven-run loss to Punjab Kings on April 1 after being restricted to 146/7, while chasing a target of 154 runs (DLS method). On the other hand, RCB stormed their through to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening game. Despite hitting half-centuries in the previous match, RCB stars Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis might face a tough time at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Head-to-head stats and more records at the Eden Gardens

RCB and KKR have clashed a total of 30 times against each other in the past. The Bangalore-based franchise lead the head-to-head records with 16 wins. At the same time, RCB have also won three out of the last five games between both sides.

Playing at the iconic Eden Gardens, spinners have an average of 27.3, which is significantly better than the average of 31.6 by the pacers. In the meantime, the spinners have an economy rate of 7.5 at the venue, while pacers have an economy rate of 8. A total of 47 out of the 78 IPL games played at the venue has been won by teams batting first.

Interestingly, KKR hold the record of scoring the maximum of 232 runs in an innings at the iconic venue. On the other hand, RCB hold the record for scoring the lowest total at the venue (49 runs). Playing at the venue, KK have won 45 and lost 29 games out of the grand total of 74. In the meantime, RCB have returned with five wins after playing 11 games at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Mandeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Michael Bracewell.