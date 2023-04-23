IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Rewrite History Books Despite MI Losing To PBK

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians were not able to cross the line against Punjab Kings in the MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match as they lost the encounter by 13 runs. Despite the loss MI captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Suryakumar Yadav ended up achieving massive feats in their T20 career after the match. Rohit and Surya both played important knocks for their team and also kept them in the hunt for their fourth victory of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians were given a target of 215 runs by the Punjab Kings wherein the hosts didn't have a good start as they lost Ishan Kishan early. Skipper Rohit Sharma handled the MI innings with Cameron Green and added 76 runs off 50 balls for the second wicket.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav achieve massive feat vs Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma's innings also consisted of three sixes which took him to achieve a massive feat as he completed 250 sixes in IPL and became the third player to achieve the hallmark in the cash rich league. Suryakumar Yadav on the other hand paced the Mumbai Indians' innings by playing a knock of 57 runs off 26 balls which included seven fours and three sixes. Surya also completed 6000 runs in his T20 career and was also the fastest player to do so. Other than these two players Cameron Green as well played a knock of 67 runs from just 43 balls which included six fours and three sixes.

However, despite all the complete batting effort Mumbai Indians could make it to the finish line as Arshdeep Singh came in between and ended the match with figures of 4/29 wherein he bowled two toe-crushing yorkers to Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera respectively, and rattled them by breaking their middle stump.

Coming to the Punjab Kings' batting, In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan the visitors put up an explosive batting show in which Sam Curran top-scored with a 55-run knock after the top order failed to perform. Harpreet Singh also chipped in with an inning of 41 runs and Jitesh Sharma gave the much-needed finishing touch to the innings. In the end, the Kings finished with a score of 214/8.

Before the match, Mumbai Indians were coming off a hattrick of wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals respectively, and also were trying to revive their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign. The team will play their next match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.