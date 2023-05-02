IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore admin takes a subtle dig on Lucknow Super Giants

While the contest on the ground got everyone to talk about, there was another battle that took place between RCB and LSG, not on the ground but on a different medium. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Twitter handles were also onto each other just like Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. RCB account handler took a cheeky dig on its counterpart after the account-owning team secured victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Sports City.

On the day when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fierce rivalry reinvigorated, the Twitter handles of the teams were opportunistic in trying to own each other. Following RCB's abysmal innings which stopped at the score of 126, LSG's handler of the micro-blogging website saw it as a perfect subject to chance upon and while seemingly praising the team for containing RCB at a scant total, posted, "Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you...𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃."

Royal Challengers Bangalore admin takes a subtle dig on Lucknow Super Giants

After the LSG post, RCB's Twitter admin did not respond immediately but rather waited for the match to get over. As RCB won the match by 18 runs, the moment for the team's Twitter handler appeared and did not refrain from giving back to the social media team of the LSG. Here's how the back and forth went.

Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you...𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃 😌 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 10, 2023

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir engage in an intense face-off

While the social media digs continue to take place week in and week out but the episode that got a repeat telecast after 10 years was the intense fight between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. After the match, some ugly scenes emerged on the Ekana Sports City as Virat Kohli, who was earlier embroiled in an on-field exchange with Naveen Ul-Haq and Amit Mishra, had a go with LSG team mentor Gautam Gambhir. As both are fierce competitors thus neither man refrained from engaging in a quarrel.

That was heated up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jGEpT2Gf4N — aman kharbas (@aman_kharbas) May 1, 2023

These visuals shocked the entire cricket fraternity. The experts and fans criticized the act of both individuals. Moreover, both were fined 100% of their match fees.