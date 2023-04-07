IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Name Replacements For Reece Topley And Rajat Patidar

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Banglore were handed a crushing defeat by the Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6, 2023. The KKR vs RCB match was being played at Eden Gardens and the visitors were defeated by a margin of 81 runs. As of now both Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to win one match out of the two that they have played so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were at their dominant best in the first match against Mumbai Indians and they managed to defeat them by a margin of 8 wickets. They were pretty impressive on the field, but as far as the off-field matters are concerned, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had to sustain a massive injury blow to their campaign. Their spearhead, English pacer Reece Topley was jolted by an injury and as of now stands ruled out from the tournament. Their head coach Sanjay Bangar dropped this massive update while RCB were playing against KKR in their 2nd IPL 2023 game. The franchise has now named replacements for both Rajat Patidar and Wayne Parnell.

Fearsome with the ball and fearless on the field! We don’t just call you 🔝 lad Topley for nothing. 🙌



Thank you for putting your body on the line and giving your 100%. We will miss you and wish you a speedy recovery, mate. ❤️‍🩹#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/cvqxvA8ap1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2023

The press release issued reads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB’s opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI). Patidar did not feature in RCB’s first game of the season due to a heel injury. He has not recovered yet and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same.Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to 6 Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name. The left-arm pacer has played 26 IPL matches and has as IPL many wickets. He joins RCB for INR 75 Lakh.Patidar’s replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for INR 20 Lakh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's hero Rajat Patidar has also been ruled out of the tournament and this certainly is a huge blow to the franchise considering their current batting woes.