IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Star Reveals He Wanted To Go Unsold, Here's Why

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the few franchises that haven't been able to lift the Indian Premier League trophy even once and the onus will be on them to defy the odds this time. The Faf du Plessis-led side will once again largely depend on their ace batsman Virat Kohli who wasn't at his best in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. RCB will open their IPL 2023 journey against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2nd, 2023.

Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as one of the shining lights for RCB in the last season and his heroics for the IPL outfit earned him his first Indian cap. However, he had gone unsold at first in the IPL auction but RCB came back for him and since then he has been a pivotal part of the franchise. His performance in the domestic circuit too has been quite brilliant but the Bengal bowling allrounder insisted he didn't want to be picked as he was carrying a shoulder injury at that time.

Shahbaz opened up on RCB Podcast and said:

I never thought RCB would pick me, it was surprising. To be honest, I had a shoulder injury that time. Every cricketer wants to play in IPL, and I was having a good domestic season then. The people from the association had said that I had a chance in the auction, but I never thought RCB would buy me. In fact, I was thinking it would be better if I go unsold because I didn't want any problems to resurface in the IPL. If I'm not fit, the season would go waste. My teammate Ishan Porel was picked by Punjab first. Next was my turn. In the first attempt, I had gone unsold and I was so happy. I switched off the TV and I felt relieved. But as the auction was coming to end, my friends told me I was picked by RCB. Everyone was still seeing the auction in the dressing room, and everyone was happy. On the inside, though, I thought, 'oh no, how did this happen'. My biggest fear was I was picked by RCB and Virat bhai was also the Team India captain at the time. I thought, 'what will happen with me now'. I was having trouble with fielding and Virat bhai is very particular about fielding.

"But Covid was the game-changer for me. In lockdown, I got time to have a shoulder surgery. When I joined the team for the first training camp, I was fit," He signed off.

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell