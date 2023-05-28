Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the finals of IPL 2023 which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It is an action replay of the first game of the season that was contested between both sides in the 16th edition of this marquee tournament. Gujarat Titans are looking to defend their title and win their second consecutive IPL crown, whereas MS Dhoni and his ever-so-defiant Chennai Super Kings have a great opportunity at hand to level the playing field with Mumbai Indians. The 'Yellow Army' have just one title short of Mumbai's tally of five IPL championships.

As things stand as of now, Chennai Super Kings to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the fifth time will have to get past the Shubman Gill challenge. The prolific youngster has scored three consecutive centuries in the tournament and his innings of 129* off 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 is one for the ages and will be talked about for many years. Ahead of the CSK vs GT IPL Finals, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming tweet for Shubman Gill and what he feels about the youngster's batting. Sachin has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians for many years now and he closely witnessed Gill's masterclass at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Mumbai Indians were eliminated.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet reads

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!



What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

Chennai Super Kings got the better of Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League and they will look to replicate their performance yet again. As far as Qualifier 1 goes, it was played at Chennai's fortress, aka the Chepauk, but come to the finals, this will be an entirely different ball game for the Chennai Super Kings. Their opposition Gujarat will have the home advantage, but it all comes down to one man, MS Dhoni, and how he chooses to marshal his troops on the big day.