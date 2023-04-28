IPL 2023: Sanju Samson On Verge Of Equalling Rohit Sharma's Elite Record Against MS Dhoni

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals have been flying high in the Indian Premier League having registered their fifth win against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The Sanju Samson-led franchise has started the ongoing season where they left off last season as they ended up as the runners-up. The Royals captain is on the verge of breaking a unique record this season.

Rajasthan maintained their superb run as they dethroned table toppers CSK by a massive 32 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed yet again as he played a blinder of an inning to provide a solid base to the home side. Despite a heroic effort from Shivam Dube CSK continued to lose wickets a regular intervals and they failed to get past the last hurdle.

Sanju Samson is on the verge of creating a unique record against MS Dhoni

With this win, Sanju has now recorded four victories against Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain and could equal Rohit Sharma's record of five wins against the stalwart. RR have played their two matches this time and have done a double over the southern franchise this time.

However, as the scenario continues to unfold both teams might meet in the playoffs and Sanju will have the chance to grab a piece of the record. After the CSK match, Samson lavished praises on Jaiswal who is having a fantastic season with the bat.

"This is a win the team and dugout really wanted. The way youngsters Jaiswal, Devdutt, Jurel batted was outstanding, the mindset of attack, attack and attack is something we will keep promoting in the dressing room. Credit goes to the team management and support staff [for working with players like Jaiswal] who work very hard at the academy. Lot of work has gone behind his success. Proud of the way he's playing."

Rajasthan Royals's squad in IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma (replacement), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.