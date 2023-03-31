IPL 2023: Scott Styris Labels Emerging India Player As The 'Baby GOAT' Of World Cricket

IPL 2023: Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has labelled Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill as the "baby GOAT" of world cricket. Gill has impressed one and all with his spectacular form in recent months, during which he smashed his maiden T20I hundred and his first ODI double century for India. Styris is one of the many former cricketers who think Gill will go on to become the 'Greatest of all Time' in world cricket. Styris, who is part of the commentary panel for IPL 2023, expressed his opinion on JioCinema ahead of the commencement of the cash-rich tournament.

Shubman Gill's career

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is a talented Indian cricketer who was born on September 8, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab. He is a right-handed top-order batsman and also a part-time right-arm off-break bowler. Gill made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in January 2019, in an ODI against New Zealand. Gill rose to prominence after his impressive performances in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, where he was the leading run-scorer for India and helped his team win the tournament.

He also plays domestic cricket for Punjab and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the IPL, Gill was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 season after his brilliant performance at the U-19 World Cup. He was also named as the 'Emerging Player of the Year' in the 2019 IPL season. Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Gill was bought by Gujarat Titans, with whom he won his first season.

Shubman Gill has a solid technique and a wide range of strokes, which makes him a dangerous batsman in all formats of the game. He has been compared to Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid for his technical abilities and temperament at the crease. Despite his young age, Gill has already achieved a lot in his career, and he is seen as one of the future stars of Indian cricket. He is expected to play a vital role in India's success in the coming years.

Gill will be seen in action during the opening match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. He will be looking to start his IPL season well and help his team reach the finals with his spectacular performances. It will be interesting to see if Gill is able to replicate his international form in the IPL.

