IPL 2023: Setback For Gujarat Titans, Star Pacer To Miss Crucial Games For Hardik And Co.

IPL 2023: Irish cricketer Josh Little is set to leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) early in order to play in Ireland's upcoming series against Bangladesh. Little will miss three IPL matches for Gujarat Titans in order to participate in the series, and Cricket Ireland reportedly intends for him to play in all three games. Little's IPL contract is valued at INR 4.4 crore (€500,000 approx.), a significant sum compared to what he could earn playing for Ireland.

Although Little was granted leave to play in the IPL, his availability for future international cricket matches remains a topic of discussion between him, his representatives, and the national board. Two other Bangladeshi players, Mustafizur Rahman, and Litton Das, will also miss around 10 days of the IPL due to their involvement in the upcoming series. While Rahman plays for Delhi Capitals, Das is a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ireland's squad for the Bangladesh series: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland vs Bangladesh: Fixtures

1st ODI - May 9, 2023

2nd ODI - May 12, 2023

3rd ODI - May 14, 2023

All three matches are to be played at Chelmsford

According to reports, Josh Little will miss the games against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7, May 12, and May 15 respectively. They are going to be crucial fixtures for the defending champions as they will take place toward the backend of the league stage. Two of those are home games for Gujarat, while one match will be played in Mumbai. Little became the first active Ireland cricketer to play in the IPL this year. He has impressed one and all with his brilliant bowling skills.

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

