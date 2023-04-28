IPL 2023: KKR Suffer Another Huge Setback As Star Player Leaves Kolkata Knight Riders Camp

IPL 2023: Amidst a dismal run in the IPL 2023, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been struck by a huge blow as one of their wicketkeeper-batsman has reportedly left the KKR camp and will not feature in the rest of the season. As per reports, the batsman had to leave for his home country due to some family emergency.

Litton Das ruled out of IPL 2023: Reports

As per reports, Litton Das who was bought by the KKR franchise at a price of INR 50 lakhs in the IPL 2023 auction and was also expected to open for the team has left the camp due to personal reasons and has taken a flight back to Bangladesh. Coming back to Kolkata Knight Riders' recent performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, the team stands in seventh place with four losses and three wins. KKR after being thrashed by the Chennai Super Kings by 49 runs won their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and came back to winning ways. Litton Das has only featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders in one match of the Indian Premier League 2023 and was only able to score four runs.

Das till now has played 71 T20I matches for Bangladesh and has scored 1617 runs at an average of 23.43 and also at a strike rate of 132.43. He has scored 10 half-centuries for his team and his highest score is 83.

Speaking about KKR's performance in their last match, while batting first in Bengaluru, Nitish Rana's team registered a first innings score of 200/5 wherein opener Jason Roy top scored with 54 runs off 37 balls. His innings included four fours and five sixes. He also added 83 runs for the opening wicket with fellow opener Narayan Jagadeesan. After both the openers got out skipper Nitish Rana tried to play the anchor role and slammed 48 runs off just 21 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Chasing the target, RCB lost Faf du Plessis who came in as an impact player for a score of 31 and the middle order failed yet again as Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed got dismissed after scoring in single digits. Bangalore were in the game until Virat Kohli stood at the crease but soon after his dismissal the target proved to be too much for the hosts and they lost for the second time to KKR in IPL 2023.