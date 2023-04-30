IPL 2023: Shaik Rasheed Grabs Physics Defying Catch To Dismiss Jitesh Sharma: WATCH

In the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, 18-year-old Shaik Rasheed took a brilliant catch near the boundary rope to dismiss Jitesh Sharma in a crunch moment. Rasheed, who came in as a substitute fielder, seems to have misjudged the ball which came down at him from a great height. Rasheed took the catch and went too far near the boundary pads before he tripped and fell in an attempt to prevent himself from touching the rope.

The on-field umpires went upstairs to check whether the catch from Rasheed was clean or if his left toe had touched the rope. The TV umpire took a long look at the effort and decided to give it an out, explaining that the boundary pads didn’t move as Rasheed’s left shoe went past it. Jitesh Sharma went back to the pavilion for 21 off ten balls, including two boundaries and one six. Click here to watch the video of the sensational catch from Rasheed.

IPL 2023: CSK vs PBKS

Punjab Kings eventually sealed a stunning four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, with Sikandar Raza holding his nerve to knock off the required three runs off the final ball in the nail-biting match. After clutching the sweep, Punjab became the first team to chase down more than 193 runs against Chennai at Chepauk. Chasing 201 for a win, Punjab needed nine runs from the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana, who conceded just two from the first three deliveries. But Raza remained calm under immense pressure, scoring two runs each from the next two deliveries.

Earlier, CSK scored 200/4 in 20 overs while batting first in the game. Devon Conway scored his fifth half-century in six innings as he remained unbeaten at 92 off 52 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 37 off 31 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed with 28 off 17 balls. MS Dhoni came in the end and smashed 13 off four balls with two sixes to finish CSK's innings in style.

Image: JioCinema