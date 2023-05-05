'No One Wants To See Gautam Gambhir Boil Over, Even Though He Is Not Playing': AUS Legend

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir engaged in a verbal spat during the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match. While the match ended in Bangalore's favor and both the team players started to shake hands in Lucknow, Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers went on to say something in Virat's ears to which he got furious but before he was about to say something Gambhir came in between and they engaged in a heated verbal chat.

Now former Australia all-rounder and Delhi Capitals batting coach Shane Watson has opened up on the Kohli vs Gambhir fight and opines that no one wants to see Gautam Gambhir fight even though he is not playing. While Shane was asked who would win the battle if the fight would take place, Watson chose Virat Kohli as the winner.

'No one wants to see Gautam Gambhir boil over, even though he is not playing': Shane Watson

"We had a few battles on the field because we both are competitive, both of us would not take a backward step but being competitive on the field is great and people are at their best at that time. When it boils over off the field that is when you have to leave it. No one wants to see Gautam Gambhir boil over, even though he is not playing", Shane Watson added.

Shane Watson on Virat Kohli's aggressive nature

Shane Watson was also asked about Virat and his on-field battles and also the sledding he faced from him while playing against each other. "When Virat is at his absolute best, that is the energy he has. When I saw him in the previous 18 months and his battery was also a bit low and he didn't have that real fight, which is what he has always had and he has been so good for so long. In this IPL there have been a couple of teams who have exploded over a little bit and have been over emotional but still the beauty of Virat is, it doesn't affect his performance", Shane Watson said.

Shane Watson is currently part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL 2023 and plays the role of the batting coach for them.