'It's Not Good That He Is Walking': Manjrekar And Gavaskar Sound Concerned About KL Rahul

LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants received a massive jolt as KL Rahul injured himself while fielding in the first innings. He was running towards the boundary and appeared to have hurt his leg in the process. He had to leave the ground but fortunately didn't need a stretcher. Rahul sat in the dugout after the break and looked comfortable but didn't come out to bat. It must be a major concern ahead of India's World Test Championship final against Australia as the batsman is expected to play a crucial role in the summit clash. It remains to be seen how the situation pans out as there is yet to be any official update from either BCCI or LSG in this matter.

Ace commentator Sanjay Manjrekar insisted that he is relieved to see Rahul back on his feet as he was pretty worried on his conditions. “He is such a fit cricketer, a tremendous athlete, brilliant when he sprints between wickets during his batting. He was giving everything on this fast outfield and wanted to get the ball to prevent those runs. Good thing that he is walking, I thought he might need a stretcher."

His partner in commentary Rohan Gavaskar howver stated that the player should be ona stretcher just not to risk his injury.

"I actually don't think it's good that he is walking. I think he should be on a stretcher. Just get to the dressing room without aggravating it further and get the treatment straight away."

Manjrekar further added, “Something about using a stretcher. It's something a lot of people don't like. I know what you saying is absolutely right, why aggravate? Just sleep on it. But there is a thing with a stretcher. I've seen a lot of athletes refusing it."

LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood