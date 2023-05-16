WATCH | Sunil Gavaskar breaks down in tears as he recalls iconic Dhoni moment in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni shared an emotional and 'legendary' moment after the end of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Gavaskar was seen running towards Dhoni and made a request for his autograph on his shirt. The Chennai captain also didn't refuse and accepted the request for the autograph.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the fans as well also loved the moment. Sunil Gavaskar, who is also an expert with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL 2023, was asked about the moment. Gavaskar broke down on Live television and showed the signed shirt to the camera.

"When I came to know about MS Dhoni's lap of honour, I decided to make a special memory. So I ran towards MSD to get his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Will definitely miss him playing. Will get a chance here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was lucky enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well", Sunil Gavaskar said during the discussion.

Sunil Gavaskar breaks down into tears; Watch

Emotional feeling for Sunil Gavaskar after getting the autograph from MS Dhoni. This is what MS Dhoni has earned! ❤️pic.twitter.com/ljzwzrV4cx — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 16, 2023

"So, I went up to Mahi and requested him to sign the shirt that I was wearing. It was very nice of him to accept. It was a very emotional moment for me as this fellow has done a huge job in Indian cricket. have contributed." Sunil Gavaskar further said.

The Chennai Super Kings played their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and it was the last time in IPL 2023 that the CSK fans might be seeing MS Dhoni infront of their eyes. However, the hosts were not able to win the match against the Knight Riders and lost the match by six wickets. Chennai will be playing their last match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium and the team would like to win the match and qualify for the last four stage of the tournament.