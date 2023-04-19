Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of the headlines for quite a few days but the buzz has certainly increased after he picked up his first wicket in the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after making his debut vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun went wicketless against KKR but bowled a decent bowling spell. Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has hailed the young left-arm fast bowler and also explained one similarity between him and his father Sachin Tendulkar.

'Arjun seems to have inherited that': Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar was one of the players to watch Sachin Tendulkar make his debut in the late 1980s and now is also watching his son play in front of him. Hailing the young fast bowler Gavaskar said on Star Sports, "Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It's always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering."

Arjun Tendulkar's final heroics helped his team to register the third consecutive in the IPL 2023 over Sunrisers Hyderabad and defeated them by 14 runs.

Former Australia opener Aaron Finch who was also present behind Sunil Gavaskar during the post-match show spoke about Mumbai Indians' young pacers taking up the responsibility in the absence of Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. “The youth are standing up for the Mumbai Indians in the absence of superstars like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofar Archer. The team was missing the big guns badly in the first couple of games but these young kids have taken it upon themselves to deliver now.”, said Aaron Finch.

Mumbai Indians register 3rd consecutive victory

Coming back to the highlights of the match, Mumbai Indians batting first registered a first-innings score of 192/6 wherein Cameron Green top scored with an unbeaten knock of 64 runs. His innings included eight fours and two sixes. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Tim David gave the finishing touch to the MI innings.

Chasing the target became very difficult for the hosts as they lost the last match centurion Harry Brook for a score of eight and other than Mayank Agarwal no batsman was able to stay at the crease for long and got dismissed cheaply.

In the end, the target proved to be too much for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and they lost the match by 14 runs.