'He Is A Very Good. A Superb Player In All Formats Of The Game': Gavaskar Lauds IPL Star

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar hailed the Chennai Super Kings batsman Devon Conway after he ended up playing an 83-run knock in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 match. This resulted in his team's scoring a first innings total of 226/6 and giving the hosts a gigantic target of 227. Royal Challengers Bangalore was not able to get past the visitors' first innings score and lost the match by eight runs.

'He is a very good player': Sunil Gavaskar

While speaking to Star Sports the ex-Indian batsman said that Conway has the ability to play all the shots and is also a very good player. “He is a very good player. We’ve seen him at the Test level, where he’ll play orthodox cricket. In this format of the game, look at the kind of shots he played – the scoops, the cuts, the drives, the lofted shots, the pull shots, the flick, everything", Sunil Gavaskar said during the IPL 2023 telecast.

ALSO READ: MI vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

“This just tells you that if batters can get their minds around what they need to do, they can do it. Devon Conway is a superb player in all formats of the game,” Gavaskar added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost two of their opening wickets at a score of 15 until captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell came to their rescue. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket and had also taken their team to the brink of victory before MS Dhoni dismissed both the batsmen by taking their catches off Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.

Sunil Gavaskar also praised Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni and said that the two catches were crucial and only MS Dhoni can only make a difference with the big gloves in such a situation.

'The man with the big gloves can make the difference'

“There’s the dew factor as well, sometimes the ball can get wet and can slip out of your hands. The best of fielders drop catches and we have seen that. Eventually, the man with the big gloves can make the difference because the gloves cushion the spin of the ball which the bare palms can’t do", Suni Gavaskar said.