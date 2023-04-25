IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar wants Delhi Capitals to sack David Warner, suggests new captain

Axar Patel has been a revelation since he displayed his all-round performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-arm pacer who has been known for his performances with the ball but surprised everyone with his batting impetus as he hit three fifties in the four-match Test series. Axar has been given the in-charge by Delhi Capitals as David Warner's deputy ahead of the ongoing IPL 2023.

Alongside his bowling, Delhi has used him as a full-fledged batsman and the 29-year-old hasn't really disappointed as he notched up a half-century in IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians while also racking up two 30+ scores thus chipping in with useful contributions.

DC vs SRH: Sunil Gavaskar wants Axar Patel to be Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi's dismal start hasn't really affected Axar's form and he was adjudged the man of the match as Delhi continued their rise as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. The DC vice-captain added a valuable 34 runs which also included four boundaries and when he came to bowl he picked up two crucial wickets to set the bedrock for a convincing victory.

Former Indian opener and commentator Sunil Gavaskar lavished praises on the left-arm spinner and even claimed Axar should be handed the reign as it will help the Indian cricket team in the long run. "I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run."

Axar reflected on what was a complete performance from his team as they defended a paltry 144 against the Sunrisers.

"Since I scored 34 in 34 so the two wickets were more important. I ordered for coffee and I left the glass like that, when three wickets fell in one over. Pandey and I discussed we need to take it as deep as possible.' On being asked about the pitch he replied, "It was slow, the ball was coming off slowly. I felt that me and Kuldeep can tie up the batters on this surface, so it was enjoyable."

He further added, "I keep getting wickets in the form of knocking over batters but getting a wicket off the slower one (Mayank's wicket) was more enjoyable."