Suyash Sharma's emergence has been one of the positives for Kolkata Knight Riders which otherwise has been an inconsistent season for them. Their loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens has made lives difficult for them. A lot of permutations and combinations will come into place if they are to sail into the IPL playoffs.

This is Suyash's maiden IPL campaign and the young leg spinner has been pretty impressive with the ball. He has picked up 10 wickets in nine matches with an average of 28 this ongoing campaign. The 19-year-old recalled an old story when he shaved his head after being rejected during the U-19 trials.

Suyash Sharma opens up on U-19 selection snub

"Last year I gave trials for U-19 and performed well.

"I wasn't selected and then between 12:30 am and 1 am, they put out a list but I was asleep. I got up around 3 and kept crying for two hours. I was told they want to see me bowl once. I went there but was told they won't entertain me. I returned crying, came home and shaved my head. I was quite disappointed. Couldn't believe despite doing well, this was happening to me.

"I vowed to work on my skills so much so that one day, they will call me up themselves. Then slowly hair started growing back, performance also improved so I decided to let them be. The hairstyle suited me and hence the long hair."

Read More: MI vs GT IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Suyash who was picked up by KKR for a mere 20 lakhs in the auction further added, "I was appreciated during the (IPL) trials but wasn't sure if it was going to lead to selection. During the auction, I was just returning from a 25-day trial. The moment I stepped out of the rickshaw, I got inundated with calls. It was then I realised that probably I've been picked. My father was at the airport and he was also crying. Can't explain that feeling. I was not at all expecting to be picked,' he signed off.

KKR are scheduled to take on Chennai Super Kings on 14th May in IPL 2023.