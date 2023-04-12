IPL 2023: Tamil Nadu MLA Heats Up State Assembly With Call For Ban On MS Dhoni's CSK

During the discussion on grants for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, SP Venkateshwaran, an MLA from Dharmapuri Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), urged the state government to ban Chennai Super Kings (CSK), citing the IPL franchise's lack of local players. According to the MLA, his statement in the Assembly reflected the public's sentiment on the matter. He later spoke to the media about his bizarre request.

"Many young people are showing a keen interest in watching the Indian Premier League (IPL). The city of Chennai serves as the capital of Tamil Nadu, and its leader, Dr Ramadoss (also known as Ayya), has initiated a campaign called "In Search of Tamil" to educate the youth about the significance of preserving the Tamil language. Several individuals have expressed their displeasure to me regarding the fact that even though the IPL team representing Chennai includes the city's name, it does not provide enough opportunities for talented native players. As a result, they feel that the team should be banned," Venkateshwaran said.

"During today's Assembly session, I expressed the same concerns as those conveyed to me by the people. The team uses the name of our state to earn profits, but there are no players from Tamil Nadu on the team. I advocated for the inclusion of more individuals from our state in the team," he told the media.

It is important to note that the state or central governments have no jurisdiction over Chennai Super Kings or any IPL franchise since all its workings are governed by the BCCI, which is an autonomous body with its own rules and regulations. The readers must also note that Chennai Super Kings were banned for two years from participating in the IPL due to the involvement of its owners in match-fixing and betting activities.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had a few players in its squad from Tamil Nadu until last year. Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, and Sai Sudharsan are among the players from Tamil Nadu who used to be part of the franchise but were eventually released due to lack of game time.

CSK IPL 2023 Team

MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

