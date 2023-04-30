IPL 2023: Veteran Mohit Sharma Stuns His Teammates With Backward Running Catch - WATCH

During the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday, Mohit Sharma of GT displayed an outstanding fielding performance by taking a remarkable catch running backward. After winning the toss, GT's captain Hardik Pandya decided to bowl first, and KKR lost their opener Narayan Jagadeesan in the third over. In an attempt to boost their innings, Shardul Thakur was sent in at number 3 by the home side, but his stay at the crease was short-lived as he fell victim to Mohit's catch.

The highlight of the match occurred in the fifth over of KKR's innings, when Mohammed Shami delivered a hard length ball to Shardul, who attempted to hit it over the mid-on fielder, Mohit. However, Shardul mistimed the shot, and the ball went high up in the air. Mohit displayed excellent fielding skills by running backward and making an accurate judgement to take the catch, which resulted in Shardul's dismissal for a duck off 4 balls.

IPL 2023: KKR vs GT

Despite batting first at home, KKR struggled as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the only player who performed well while the others failed to provide support. Little dismissed the successively even consistent scorers like Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana. Rinku Singh, the hero of the previous match against Gujarat Titans, also failed to make an impact on the scoreboard. Gurbaz's 81 off 39 balls, along with Andre Russell's 34 off 19, guided KKR to a total of 179 for 7.

In the second innings of the IPL 2023 match, Shubman Gill delivered a concrete onset as he smashed 49 off 35 balls. Hardik Pandya also contributed with 26 off 20 balls. Vijay Shankar and David Miller then took command as they put on an unbeaten partnership of 87 runs to help their side win by seven wickets. With the win, GT moved to the top of the IPL 2023 points table. Josh Little was named the player of the match for picking up two wickets for 25 runs.

