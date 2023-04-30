'No Expectations': Vijay Shankar On His 2023 ODI World Cup Aspirations

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, opened up on the prospect of him being selected for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Shankar was exceptional with the bat in Gujarat's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. Playing at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 24 balls including two boundaries and five sixes to help his team secure a 7-wicket victory over the home side.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shankar said he is currently not thinking about securing a spot in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup later this year. The 32-year-old stated that he has no expectations whatsoever of getting selected for the marquee ICC event. Shankar said he will be happy if he could contribute to his team's wins in the IPL.

"It's too far for me. Mentally I'm really not thinking about that. If I can win matches for my team that's the only satisfaction I can take from every game. I'll be really happy to contribute to my team's wins. Cricket is something we love, that's why we still continue playing. No expectations, I just wanted to enjoy my cricket," Shankar said after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Can Vijay Shankar play for India in World Cup 2023?

It is important to note that Shankar was part of the Indian squad that took part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Shankar's inclusion in the squad created a lot of stir among the cricketing circle since Ambati Rayudu was snubbed to make room for what the BCCI selectors described him at the time as a 'three-dimensional player' or 3D player. Shankar played only three matches in the World Cup - against Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the West Indies.

Vijay Shankar's performances in those games, apart from the one against Pakistan, were not up to the mark as he managed just 58 runs and 2 wickets to his name. It is highly unlikely that Shankar will be included in India's squad for the upcoming World Cup since there is already a bench full of players who are knocking on the selectors' doors with their consistent performances across tournaments.

Image: AP