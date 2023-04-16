IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Admits That He Is Not Content With The Innings He Played Against DC

RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli smashed his third half-century of the Indian Premier League 2023 as he played a 34-ball 50-run knock against the Delhi Capitals. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper paced his innings at a strike rate of 147.05 and his innings also consisted of six fours and one six. However, Kohli reached his fifty on the 33rd ball and got out the very next ball while attacking spinner Lalit Yadav.

Virat Kohli expresses disappointment at his dismissal

Virat Kohli, after the match expressed his disappointment with the way he got out to spinner Lalit Yadav and was also not able to convert his good start into a big score. Disappointed by his dismissal Virat said after the match, “I was quite disappointed that I got out to a full toss. I’ve been playing really well. I wanted to make sure that after fifty, I was targeting 30-35 runs off the next 10 balls. That’s how I play. That would’ve helped us get past 200."

“One thing I mentioned to the guys in the change room was that 175 was enough on this pitch. It slowed down considerably when the spinners came on. Even the balls to hit off the back foot off Kuldeep were holding up, unlike the other games we played. We did well to get to that score and had the belief it was enough", Virat Kohli added.

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023 and till now has scored 214 runs from four matches at a strike rate and average of 147.58 and 71.33. Virat was not amongst the runs in the Indian Premier League 2022 and was only able to score 341 runs at a dismal strike rate of 115.99 and an average of 22.73.

Kohli now seems to be looking to repeat the heroics that he showed in the IPL 2016 wherein he smashed 973 runs in a single season courtesy of the four splendid hundreds that he scored for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coming back to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals match, batting first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium the hosts registered a score of 174/6 wherein Virat Kohli top scored with 50 runs and the other batsmen as well chipped in with cameos.

While chasing the target, the Delhi Capitals were not able to cross the line and were bundled out for a score of 151/9. None of the DC batsmen were able to stay at the crease and all of them got out for low scores. In the end, RCB handed over Delhi Capitals their fifth consecutive loss of the tournament.