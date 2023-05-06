IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batsman To Breach Iconic Milestone

The IPL 2023 season is racing hot as the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosts the 50th match. The RCB vs DC game has a sea of supporters in the stands, but they are here for the King of cricket, Virat Kohli. VK opened for Bangalore alongside Faf du Plessis in the ongoing clash against Delhi and put upon a few boundaries that delighted the fans. But Kohli also pulled up another feat, which no athlete has ever achieved in the league so far.

Ahead of the RCB vs DC game, Virat Kohli was close to attaining the triumph of having 7000 runs. The anticipation was at an all-time high, and the crowd at Qila Kotla was rallying behind Delhi’s favorite, King Kohli. The RCB followers have silenced the DC fans as they continue to roar their support for the batsman.

In the second over of the first innings at the RCB-DC game, Virat Kohli struck a boundary and officially became the first athlete to reach the 7000-run landmark, a feat no one has achieved so far in the IPL.

Kohli has had a strong start in the season, and the anticipation was for him to reach the feat. Before the RCB vs DC IPL 2023 game, he was just 12 runs behind to secure the accomplishment. The 50th IPL game would be a rare moment for him, as it is a homecoming. Moreover, his childhood cricket coach also arrived to see the Kohlinator in action.

Read More: DC vs RCB: Ex-Indian pacer wants Virat Kohli to strike a ton for 'tribute to Dada.'

For Virat Kohli, the game would hold immense importance, as the downpour of support and the elusive feat he reached would advance him into the realm of relevancy and be in the leading position of the Indian Cricket team. The batsman has remained successful in this season’s IPL, and his dominance could roar beyond the league as well.

RCB vs DC: Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

DC: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed