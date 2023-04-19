Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been associated with each other since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. Kohli, who is a 34-year-old Indian cricketing legend, has been representing RCB since the beginning of the league. He had also led the franchise for nine seasons between 2013-2021. Though he couldn't win the trophy for the team as a captain, he has produced some remarkable batting performances for the franchise over the years.

Kohli has repeatedly stated that RCB will be his only franchise in the IPL. However, he has now revealed that he had approached another franchise during the tournament's early years in search of a top-order batting spot. During the first three seasons, he mostly batted at no. 5 or 6 for RCB. Unfortunately, the franchise denied him the chance to join their team.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli opens up on RCB connect

Interestingly, the same franchise approached Virat Kohli again ahead of the retention period in 2011. However, Kohli, who was already an integral member of the Indian cricket team by then, chose to remain with RCB as they had supported him a lot early in his career. Kohli did not reveal the name of the franchise that had approached him in 2011.

“It's been amazing. Why I value this partnership and journey with RCB so much, is because in the first 3 years of the IPL, they backed me a lot. Even when the retentions happened, they said, 'we want to retain you'. My only feedback to Ray Jennings at the time was 'I want to bat in top-order. I bat at 3 for India, and I want to bat at 3'. And they said, 'okay, you will bat at 3'. They showed faith in me at the time when I needed it. I was growing in my international career as well,” Kohli told Robin Uthappa during an interview for JioCinema.

“That is of more value for me. I won't take names but another franchise who I spoke to at the time... they were not even keen enough to listen to me. I was playing lower down the order at the time (5-6). I was like, ‘if I could get the opportunity to bat in the top of the order somewhere else...’ The same franchise, because I had played for India and performed in 2011, before the retention, came to me and said, 'can you please come to the auction?' I said, ‘no chance. I will always be with the franchise that backs me’,” Kohli further said.

Kohli resigned from his captaincy of RCB after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Though he had a forgettable outing the following year, he made a remarkable comeback across all formats in 2022 and was retained by RCB for the 2023 edition. In the ongoing IPL season, he has already scored three half-centuries for RCB in five matches.

