The ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to remain in the limelight for many reasons, which happens to be mostly cricket but amid everything that has been happening, it is the Virat Kohli vs Naveen-Ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir fight that refuses to die down. Kohli and Gambhir got involved in an ugly face-off during an IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli has now uploaded a cryptic video on social media, where American comedian Kevin Hart can be heard saying that he doesn't have time for grudges, anger, and negativity. Netizens on social media believe that Kohli's post could be an indirect message for Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also Read: 'It Makes For Good Viewing': Former India Cricketer Has Unique Take On Kohli-Gambhir Spat

Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq has also been uploading stories on Instagram that many believe are directed toward the former India captain. After Kohli's dismissal during the game against Mumbai Indians, Naveen-ul-Haq shared a picture of mangoes with the match playing in front of him in his hotel room and captioned it saying, "sweet mangoes."

The cameras captured Gambhir and Kohli arguing over an incident that developed during the match. Kohli was deeply agitated during LSG’s batting innings in the game and was even involved in a couple of ugly face-offs between Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra.

After RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs, Gambhir confronted Kohli over his misbehavior toward the Lucknow players. Kohli did not hold back either, and it got into a heated exchange with Gambhir. The incident created an enormous buzz around social media, pushing the issue to become the number trending topic in the country for the past two days.

Also, note that Gambhir was shushing the Bangalore crowd when LSG defeated RCB by one wicket in their reverse fixture at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season. So, whatever Kohli did in Lucknow could be referred with Gambhir’s gesture in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Gives Death Stare To Lucknow Crowd Chanting Virat Kohli's Name: WATCH

Virat Kohli in IPL 2023

Kohli is currently plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. The 34-year-old is the second-highest run-scorer for RCB after skipper Faf du Plessis in the ongoing tournament. Kohli has smashed 420 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 133.75. He has hit six half-centuries in the season thus far. Only four players have scored more runs in IPL 2023 than Kohli. The number one on the list is Faf du Plessis (576), followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (477), Shubman Gill (469), and Devon Conway (458).

Image: Twitter

