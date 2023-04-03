IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Recreates MS Dhoni's WC 2011 Winning Shot During RCB Vs MI - WATCH

RCB vs MI: Courtsey of Virat Kohli's heroics, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by eight wickets in the fifth match of the IPL 2023. It was the former RCB captain Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis who stood out on the occasion and single-handedly took their team over the line.

Faf du Plessis played a knock of 73 runs off 43 balls which consisted of five fours and six sixes. However, du Plessis got out to Arshad Khan but till then he had taken his team close to the finish line. The main highlight of the chase was Virat Kohli who played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 49 balls which compiled six fours and five sixes.

Kohli finishes off in style; Watch

2nd April, 2023 also marked the 12th anniversary of the World Cup 2011 final win when the Indian captain MS Dhoni hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara and ended the 28-year-old drought of winning the World Cup. Ravi Shastri made the moment even grander with his iconic commentary, "Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lift the World Cup after 28 years and it is an Indian captain who has been absolutely magnificient in the night of the finals" Virat Kohli finished the match against Mumbai Indians on the occasion of 2nd April in the same way MS Dhoni had finished the World Cup 2011 final.

Coming to the highlights of the match it was the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who suffered the 11th consecutive loss in the 11th consecutive season of the Indian Premier League and have been able to win the first match of their IPL campaign since 2011.

The five-time IPL champions didn't have a great start to the match and the team lost early wickets. Big names like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav were not able to perform on the occasion and it was young Tilak Verma who rose to the occasion and played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs. Tilak took his team to a respectable score of 171/7 and gave them something to fight against RCB. Later it was a Kohi-Faf masterclass that let the home side pull off a one-sided chase in Bengaluru.