IPL 2023: Video of Virat Kohli visiting temple to seek blessings surfaces after spat with Gambhir

A video of former India captain Virat Kohli has surfaced where he can be seen visiting a temple with his wife Anushka Sharma. The video comes just a day after Kohli had a verbal altercation with two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir during an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a heated argument after RCB defeated Lucknow in their own backyard by 18 runs.

Kohli was highly animated during the entire match and was seen having ugly face-offs with a few LSG players including veteran spinner Amit Mishra, West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers, and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Gambhir confronted Kohli after the game for misbehaving with his players following which they were seen having a brief argument. Kohli and Gambhir were separated and taken away by their respective teammates but the incident blew up on social media, creating a lot of buzz.

Meanwhile, a video of Kohli has now emerged, where the 34-year-old legendary cricketer can be seen visiting a temple with his wife. It is highly likely that the video is from Kohli's visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain earlier this year. Kohli visited the temple with Anushka Sharma after the third Test against Australia in March.

Kohli, on the other hand, has shared a picture with Anushka Sharma on his social media handles. The couple is in Delhi and the photo shows them roaming around the city. Kohli will next be seen in action during the IPL 2023 game between RCB and Delhi Capitals. The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Here's what happened between Kohli and Gambhir

According to the report, after the match between RCB and LSG, Mayers asked Kohli why he was constantly abusing their team, and Kohli responded by questioning why Mayers was staring at him. That is when Gambhir intervened and took Mayers away from Kohli, resulting in an altercation between the two.

Also, note that Gambhir was seen shushing the Bangalore crowd when LSG defeated RCB by 1 wicket in their reverse fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier in the season. So, whatever Kohli did in Lucknow could be attributed to Gambhir's gesture in Bengaluru.

Image: Twitter